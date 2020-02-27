Rutledge announces investigation of JUUL Labs

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. The company that makes Marlboro cigarettes will take a $4.1 billion hit from its investment in Juul. Altria took a 35% stake in the e-cigarette company at the end of 2018 at a cost of almost $13 billion. The Richmond, Va., company on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 cited burgeoning legal cases that it expects to grow. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced joining a bipartisan, multistate investigation of JUUL Labs.

Thirty-nine states are investigating JUUL’s marketing and sales practices, including targeting youth, claims regarding nicotine content and statements about risks, safety, and effectiveness as a smoking cessation device.

“Misinformation and inaccurate advertising has run rampant in the vaping industry, enticing our youth to use a virtually unknown product,” Rutledge said.

She said millions of people have been put at risk and it’s time to fight back against JUUL for making money by being deceptive.

Traditional cigarette use has declined among young people, but vaping is on the rise.

From 2017 to 2018, Arkansas saw a 78% increase in vaping among high schoolers and a 48% increase among middle schoolers.

