RV and tree house park coming to Greenland

GREENLAND, Ark. (KFTA) — Tree houses, cabins, and a splash pad are coming to Greenland.

Construction has been underway at the Hog Valley RV and Treehouse Resort for a few months.

Jerry Coyle, his wife and their business partners, the Cates, said the park is a dream come true.

The group found this space six months ago and found the location to be perfect.

This future RV park is located one exit away from the University of Arkansas and right off Interstate-49.

Coyle said he hopes this project becomes a perfect get-away for those in Northwest, Arkansas.

“It’s just a place that you can go and you can get away from the hustle and bustle and something about the tree houses being up in the air just gives everyone sort of a calm feeling,” he said.

At $150 a night, the tree houses are fully furnished and fit up to six people.

Coyle said he expects the Hog Valley RV and Treehouse Resort to open for business in about two months.

Below is a list of amenities that will be included at the resort, according to its website:

Easy Access On and Off Interstate 49

Conveniently located near U of A sporting events, shopping and restaurants

Most sites, including pull-thru, are 45’ X 80′ with 30/50 amp and full hookups at each site. Extended stay sites are 30′ X 80′ with full hookups

Natural, wooded environment

Tent Sites

Fire rings and picnic tables at each site

Laundry Facility (under construction)

Private Shower Houses (under construction)

Store in Office (under construction)

Wireless Internet Access

Picnic Pavilion (under construction)

Pool, Playground, Basketball, Pickle Ball, Horseshoes & Trails (under construction)

Off leash area for dogs

Propane & Ice for sale

Onsite Manager

Guest mail accepted

For more information about the Hog Valley RV & Treehouse Resort, click here.