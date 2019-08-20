Safety a top priority at this year’s Washington County Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One of the biggest county fairs in Arkansas is back for another year!

The Washington County Fair welcomes thousands of people every year and opened its gates in Fayetteville on Tuesday morning (August 20).

Families can enjoy some of the classic things about the fair, including a free petting zoo, lumberjack show, and a four-wheeler rodeo. There’s also a new midway this year.

“The carnival we have this year is a new carnival,” said fair board member, Cheryl West. “We had them last year and it was very popular and so they’re back again this year. So we’re expecting a great time at the fair.”

While the fair is meant to be a good time, safety is a top priority for organizers.

Gus Mitchell is the owner of Mitchell Brother Amusements, which provides rides for the fair.

Mitchell said the rides are inspected daily by staff and the state department of labor. Rides are also looked at as they operate every few hours.

Overall, he said safety is more than just inspections.

“They trust us with their most prized possessions, their children, so we take it very seriously,” Mitchell said. “But they also can help and be a part of helping us watch the children on the rides as well.”

Mitchell suggests speaking up if you see something that doesn’t seem right. Talk to the ride operators or a board member.

The fair will run through Saturday (August 24). Click here for a full schedule of events.