Salvation Army’s 2019 Angel Tree campaign begins

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Eighteen corporate sponsors in the area have adopted about 800 angels and seniors for the 2019 Angel Tree program.

The rest of the angels will be put on trees at various Walmart stores in the region.

The Salvation Army has hosted the campaign for 50 years with the goal to help fulfill Christmas wishes and needs for underprivileged children.

“It’s so important for the community to participate because we have so many families that are in need. Children may not get Christmas this year without the help of the community around us,” Lieutenant Emily Arroqui with the Salvation Army said.

Those with the Salvation Army said they expect 2,000 children and seniors to be angels this year. Gifts for angels are due by Dec. 8.





