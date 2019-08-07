Sam’s Club releases chicken sandwich to compete with restaurants

Sam’s Club has released a new chicken sandwich that can be found in clubs nationwide and online.

The new Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich brings the same dilly-flavored breaded chicken and soft buttery bun we all crave for $1.60 per sandwich.

You can get a package of 10 sandwiches for $15.98.

Also, members are enjoying Southern Style Chicken Bites. Enjoy these light, crispy breaded chicken bites. Perfect for a full meal, or to serve up with friends as a snack or appetizer, for under $10.

