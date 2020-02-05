Sanctuary ordinance to be discussed by Benton County justices

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Later this month, Benton County justices will discuss a proposal that would limit the county’s power concerning the Second Amendment.

House candidate Michael Kalagias called his proposal the Bill of Rights Sanctuary ordinance. It’s influenced by similar ordinances going up across the country, including one in Scott County. The basic premise is to get county officials to promise they won’t enforce any acts that would limit gun ownership or enact red flag laws.

Kalagias, the president of Benton County’s Libertarian party, will present the proposal to county justices for a formal discussion.

“It wouldn’t really be able to defend you from state or federal laws, but what it would do is prevent your county taxes and county employees and county officials from enforcing those unconstitutional laws against you,” Kalagias said.

Joshua Bryant is a Benton County justice, and he said the county’s attorney has been having discussions with them. The attorney said the county will abide by any state or national law involving guns, regardless of if the Bill of Rights Sanctuary Bill is passed.