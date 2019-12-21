Santa stops by a holiday celebration in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Santa Claus visited with the Marshallese community in Springdale.

It’s the first-ever holiday celebration for the UAMS Health Stary and Marshallese Education Initiative.

Healthy Start focuses on helping families find clinical resources and education in Washington, Benton, Carroll and Madison Counties.

At Friday’s celebration children decorated cookies, wrote letters and took pictures with Santa.

UAMS Healthy Start Community Advocate Litha Ralpho said the event is a way to thank those in the program and reach out to other families.

“We want to recruit fathers, who the moms are already in the program or event and we want them to join as a family,” said Ralpho.

The event was held at the Center for Nonprofits on Emma Avenue.