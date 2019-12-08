SantaCon helps kids in need

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A holiday-themed pub crawl will took over Bentonville this weekend.

A sea of red and white was seen all over downtown Bentonville.

The event was the first of its kind in the area.

Those 21 and were encouraged to dress like Santa, elves, or other Christmas-themed costumes. They could find drink specials at more than 20 bars and restaurants.

It was all for a good cause, as 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward Sharing & Caring in Benton County, which helps local children experience the miracle of Christmas.

Photo Courtesy: John Hunter (Stella, Mo.)



