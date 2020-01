The open house will offer an incredible source of wedding inspiration for brides and grooms

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (FOX24) — A winery is hosting an event for all grooms and brides in the area.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery will host a wedding open house from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 12).

The open house will offer an incredible source of wedding inspiration with a lineup of more than a dozen vendors in Northwest Arkansas.

