School Choice Week encourages families to explore educational options

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — National School Choice Week is a chance for families to explore different educational options.

The week allows parents to explore all K-12 institution types and decide which one works best for their kids.

Educators say there are benefits to both online education and traditional brick and mortar schools.

“A parent can be there with them, sitting with them at home,” said English teacher at online school, Arkansas Connections Academy, Melissa Curiel. “Learn the lesson with them, watching the lesson and being able to help them if they need any extra assistance I can’t give in the class.”

“We have the arts, we have academics, we have college and scholarship planning, sports,” said Rogers Public School communications director, Ashley Siwiec. “There are so many things that students can take advantage of.”

