School closings for Wednesday January 22

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Wintry weather is forcing schools to close throughout the area on Wednesday, January 22.

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS: If you are having trouble entering your closing please contact us at 479-571-5100 with your ID code and password.

Here’s a list of schools currently closed:

  • Alma Public Schools
  • Clarksville Schools
  • Decatur Public Schools
  • Elkins Public Schools
  • Eureka Springs Schools
  • First Lutheran Schools
  • Fort Smith Public Schools
  • Gentry Schools
  • Gravette Public Schools
  • Greenland School District
  • Haas Hall Academy
  • Lamar Schools
  • Lincoln Public Schools
  • Mountainburg Schools
  • Paris Schools
  • Prairie Grove Schools
  • Van Buren Schools
  • Waldron Schools
  • West Fork Schools

DELAYED:

  • Bentonville Schools is on a delayed start time. Students should report to class by 10 a.m.
  • The New Schools (2 hour delay)
  • University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (classes start at 1 p.m.)

OTHER:

  • Crawford County Courthouse
  • Gregory Kistler Treatment Center
  • Growing God’s Kingdom Preschool
  • The Sunshine School and Development Center
  • Tots Landing Child Care

