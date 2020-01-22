School closings for Wednesday January 22

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Wintry weather is forcing schools to close throughout the area on Wednesday, January 22.
SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS: If you are having trouble entering your closing please contact us at 479-571-5100 with your ID code and password.
Here’s a list of schools currently closed:
- Alma Public Schools
- Clarksville Schools
- Decatur Public Schools
- Elkins Public Schools
- Eureka Springs Schools
- First Lutheran Schools
- Fort Smith Public Schools
- Gentry Schools
- Gravette Public Schools
- Greenland School District
- Haas Hall Academy
- Lamar Schools
- Lincoln Public Schools
- Mountainburg Schools
- Paris Schools
- Prairie Grove Schools
- Van Buren Schools
- Waldron Schools
- West Fork Schools
DELAYED:
- Bentonville Schools is on a delayed start time. Students should report to class by 10 a.m.
- The New Schools (2 hour delay)
- University of Arkansas – Fort Smith (classes start at 1 p.m.)
OTHER:
- Crawford County Courthouse
- Gregory Kistler Treatment Center
- Growing God’s Kingdom Preschool
- The Sunshine School and Development Center
- Tots Landing Child Care