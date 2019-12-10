School teacher jailed for “inappropriate relationship” with students

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A teacher was arrested for having sexual contact and sharing explicit photographs with students, according to a statement from Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

An investigation was open on December 2, 2019, by the SCSO about a teacher from Sallisaw Central School, having inappropriate relationships with possibly more than one student. The investigator met with school administrators and identified the teacher as Brandy Foreman.

The Sallisaw Central School teacher was found to have had “sexual contact on multiple occasions, with at least two different students, and exchanging explicit photographs through text or snap chat,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s investigator stated that Foreman and the two students admitted the accusations to be true.

Foreman was arrested and jailed on four counts of sexual battery. Her bond is set at $20,000. Foreman will be formally arraigned in District Court on Wednesday, December 11.