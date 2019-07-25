Schools prepare to prevent chicken pox outbreaks

CENTERTON, Ark. (KFTA) — After a couple chicken pox cases in Benton County, the Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the situation to prevent an outbreak. The new school year is less than a month away for most elementary and secondary institutions, and administrators said they’re relying on preparation to do the same.

“All of our students, at enrollment, have to submit shot records,” said Justin Moseley, the LifeWay Christian secondary principal.

The immunization policies at LifeWay and Rogers Public Schools are essentially the same: no child can be admitted to classes without vaccines that cover a variety of ailments, including varicella (chicken pox). These must be certified by a licensed physician or public health department.

Moseley said teachers and administrators at LifeWay act immediately to notify parents when a student contracts chicken pox.

“An email would go out to the class or the grade, and then we would send a note home, too,” Moseley said. “We know parents don’t always check the book bag or the email.”

Dr. Randy Conover is a family physician in Centerton, and he said it’s important for teachers to notice the symptoms of chicken pox that may not necessarily be the widely-recognized red bumps that spread on an infected person’s body.

“Any child that you see with rash, or they have feverlike symptoms, they need to go see the school nurses and get evaluated and see what’s going on.” Conover said.

Conover said the best way to prevent the virus from spreading is to make a point to wash hands often and keep unclean hands away from the face and mouth.

Moseley said on rare occasions, some parents get vaccination waivers for religious, philosophical or medical reasons.

“You would want to take special precautions with those particular students if they had chicken pox or something contagious,” Moseley said.

Conover said the medical community recommends to vaccinate children. He said it protects them and the kids they come into contact with.