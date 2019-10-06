Scott Family Amazeum hosts 6th Annual Tinkerfest

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The 6th Annual Tinkerfest kicked off on Saturday at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

The organization brings artists, creators, and engineers to the grounds to encourage kids and adults to make or repair things — to tinker.

The one-day celebration is all about science, technology, engineering, and math. Kids of all ages even had the opportunity to take apart a car on Saturday.

“We think events like Tinkerfest give kids the opportunity to start thinking about how to be an innovator,” said Paul Stolt, marketing manager at the Amazeum. “And we think that is the creativity that is needed in the workforce today.

Stolt said the event has been going on for years and actually began the Old High Middle School before the museum opened.