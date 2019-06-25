Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office hosts cookout for Kiwanis Club

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office held a cookout to raise money for the Fort Smith Kiwanis Club Summer Boys Camp.

The community was invited to enjoy burgers, hot dogs and other treats this afternoon.

The week-long camp does cost over $100 per person, but fundraisers like the one on Tuesday help cover the fees so that no child is charged a penny.

“This is one that we can actually dig our teeth into and have positive influence when it comes to those kids. It’s become something that over the years has become very important to us,” said Sheriff Hobe Runion.

The club’s goal is to raise $5,000.

