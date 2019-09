WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. (KFTA) — The second runaway barge that came loose and floated downstream after flooding in May has been lifted from the river.

According to a Facebook post from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, salvage crews removed the second barge from the spillway at Webbers Falls Lock and Dam 16.

The first barge was removed last week. Crews will begin to release water back into the Arkansas River.

LIVE FROM WEBBERS FALLS – BARGES OUT.Salvage crews from McKinney Salvage & Heavy Lift, Inc. were able to remove the last of the barges from Webbers Falls Dam.Corps personnel will begin inspections and make any necessary repairs in the next few days. Our Hydraulics and Hydrology section will then begin returning the pool at Webbers to operationally suitable levels. Current pool upstream of dam at Webbers was about 466 downstream was about 461. Posted by Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday, September 4, 2019