Second case of whooping cough confirmed at Fayetteville High School, fifth in the district

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville High School officials have been notified by the Arkansas Department of Health that a Fayetteville High School student has a confirmed case of pertussis, better known as whooping cough.

This is the second case confirmed at Fayetteville High School.

The Arkansas Department of Health requires students in the same school with a student with a confirmed case of pertussis who have exemptions for the pertussis vaccine or no record of the vaccination to be excluded from school for 21 days from the date of exposure.

Custodians are providing additional cleaning on campus, according to the school.

For more information on pertussis, please see this link from the Centers for Disease Control.