Second northwest Arkansas dispensary open for business

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The eighth medical marijuana dispensary in the state opened today in northwest Arkansas.

The Source in Bentonville got its approval from Alcoholic Beverage Control Tuesday (August 13) and started selling product on Thursday (August 15).

Owner of the center, Erik Danielson said he has 30 different strains of marijuana, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, and concentrates.

Danielson said this project has been in the works for three years and is happy to see it become reality.

“The relief and the options for treatment that it gives people is something that is important,” Danielson said. “It’s real and it affects people and people benefit from it.”

There are currently three cultivators in the state that can provide product for the dispensary. Danielson said The Source is licensed to cultivate in house and is working to do so in the future.