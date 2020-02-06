Second teen tried as adult after stealing guns in Prairie Grove

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A second teen will be tried as an adult after he helped steal dozens of guns from a Prairie Grove hardware store.

17-year-old Noe Ramirez is charged with multiple charges including commercial burglary, theft of property, and criminal mischief.

He and 16-year-old Cario Quiroz will now be tried in the adult division of Washington County Circuit Court.

State prosecutors made the decision to charge Quiroz as an adult in December.

Seventy-five guns were stolen from the Ace Hardware store in Prairie Grove last February including pistols, revolvers, and long rifles.

So far only some of the guns have been recovered.