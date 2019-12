Festive cocktails to ring in the New Year with Chef Case Dighero

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The countdown to 2020 is underway! If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a few festive cocktails sure to put you in the reveling spirit, we have you covered.

Chef and culinary influencer Case Dighero of Edible Culture stopped by Fox 24 News to share a few easy and stylish cocktail recipes:

*Combine clementine juice, vodka, orange liqueur – mix well. Pour into martini glass, top with sparkling wine, garnish with clementine wheel.

*Combine strawberries, sugar, and Hibiscus Rose syrup and puree. Add to the bottle a flute or coupe glass, top with bubbly, and garnish with halved fresh strawberry.

*Cut cucumber in half; slice first half into thin strips; scrape out the tender interior of the other. Combine interior cucumber pulp in a shaker with gin, thyme syrup – shake well. Use cucumber strips to line inside of rocks glass, fill with ice, pour in gin-cucumber mixture, top with tonic, garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Be sure to drink responsibly and with moderation as you ring in the New Year! For more info on culinary creations by Chef Case Dighero, visit Edible Culture’s website.