Self-defense class offered this weekend in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — You and your family can learn how to protect yourselves in dangerous situations.

We all want to be safe as we move through the world and here at Fayetteville Martial Arts, they want to give you the tool necessary to do that.

Owner Randy Edwards tells us a little bit about the class and talks about why it’s important to know about self-defense.

The class is to provide people ages 13 and older the very best empowerment and personal protection. The class will teach people to skillfully deal with any level of conflict, not just attacks, with confidence and composure.

The three-hour class takes place Saturday, July 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person.

Click here to register for the class.