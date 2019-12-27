Semi plows through supermarket in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, MO (KY3) — A huge cleanup is underway inside of a Hermitage, Missouri supermarket after a semi ran off the road and crashed into the building, Thursday.

The “5-Star Supermarket” was badly damaged. You can see a hole from where the truck struck the store.

The Sheriff said the semi-truck driver lost control around 11:45 Thursday morning and drove right into the supermarket. It took hours for them to get the truck out. He said 5 people did leave with minor injuries and the driver was taken to the hospital complaining of heart difficulties.

The store manager said multiple people including himself were standing in the isles when the truck crashed into the store. The entire semi truck was inside of the store.

There were no reports of injuries.