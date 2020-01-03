Sen. Tom Cotton releases statement after U.S. kills Iranian general

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released a statement late Thursday following reports of an airstrike that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

“Qassem Soleimani masterminded Iran’s reign of terror for decades, including the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Tonight, he got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice. America is safer now after Soleimani’s demise,” the statement read.

Cotton, a longtime critic of the Iranian government, had previously called for the country to be held responsible after an attack on the U.S. embassy in Iraq on New Year’s Eve.