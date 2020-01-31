Senate rejects efforts to call more impeachment witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to reject efforts to call more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, pushing one step closer to an acquittal vote.
The vote was 51-49 voting against more witnesses.
Both Arkansas senators, Tom Cotton (R-AR) and John Boozman (R-AR) voted against more witnesses.
Senator Boozman released the following statement:
“The Senate trial has allowed ample time for both sides to make their arguments, present their evidence and respond to senators’ questions. The House investigation was hasty, flawed and clearly undertaken under partisan pretenses. It is not the Senate’s responsibility to do the work the House was unwilling to do because of arbitrary deadlines and political posturing. It is time to bring this trial to a conclusion.”