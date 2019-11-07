Senator ends effort to name stretch of Route 66 after Trump

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker from Oklahoma has abandoned his effort to rename a stretch of Route 66 after President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Nathan Dahm told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that he’s done trying to rename the 4-mile stretch of the iconic highway in northeastern Oklahoma after Trump.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell both swiftly rejected naming sections of Route 66 after Trump or any other political figure.

Pinnell, who oversees Oklahoma’s marketing and branding, and others have been working to establish the route of the former U.S. 66 for tourism. Pinnell says a “uniform branding” will soon be rolled out.

State Rep. Ben Loring, who represents the district where the proposed stretch of highway is located, says it could have adversely impacted tourism.