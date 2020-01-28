Senator Tom Cotton calling for targeted China travel ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFTA) — Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday calling for the administration to ban all commercial flights between the United States and China in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release from the senator’s office.

“I write to urge you to implement a targeted travel ban on China to protect America from the Wuhan coronavirus,” Cotton writes in the letter.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in China has risen to 4500, and the virus has killed more than 100 people.

There have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States so far.

The letter to Pompeo, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf also calls for the administration to “use the full resources of the federal government to engineer a vaccine for the virus.”

