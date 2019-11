FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Back by popular demand, the Fayetteville Senior Activity & Wellness Center is having their Senior Art Fair, Friday, November 22nd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shop and browse items hand made by local seniors at this all ages event. Pick up holiday gifts for yourself or loved ones!

The fair is located at the Fayetteville Senior Activity & Wellness Center, 945 S College Ave in Fayetteville.