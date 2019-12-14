Senior tree giving event held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The community is helping seniors feel the holiday spirit with the 13th annual Senior Giving Tree event on Friday, December 13.

More than 100 seniors came out to join the fun at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center. They opened presents, played games and enjoyed hot cider.

Even Santa paid a visit!

The event is hosted by the city’s resources division. The Center’s Director Chase Gipson said it never fails to bring a smile to the faces of everyone involved. “It means a lot to them I think to have people come out and you know, notice them and spend the day with them doing bingo and doing lunch means a lot to them.”

Donated gifts will be distributed to participants of the Meals on Wheels program.