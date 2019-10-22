Closings
Arkansas Arts Academy

Several agencies help respond to calls in Rogers

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Neighboring counties lend a helping hand to storm cleanup.

Multiple agencies between Washington and Benton counties assisted the city of Rogers as they began to clean up last night.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says he’s proud of the teamwork that was shown by both counties.

“They were here ready to work and they’ve been working every bit as hard as the Rogers firefighters to make sure our city is taken care of and I think it speaks to the spirit of cooperation and teamwork we have in NWA,” Jenkins says.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss