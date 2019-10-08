Several ready-to-eat chicken products recalled nationwide

GEORGIA (KFTA) — Tip Top Poultry Inc. is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a news release states.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, Oct. 8, according to the release.

The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, ready-to-eat chicken products were produced between Jan. 21, 2019 and Sept. 24, 2019, the release states. The products subject to recall can be found in this spreadsheet.

The items were shipped nationwide, the release states.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away.

According to the release, there haven’t been any reports of anyone getting sick from the products as of yet.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects the elderly, those with with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, according to the release.

Effects of Listeriosis include fever, headaches and muscle aches, neck stiffness, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn, the release states.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



