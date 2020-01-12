Severe weather leads to travel nightmares

NORTHWEST ARK. (KFTA) — At XNA National Airport in Benton County travel plans in disarray for hundreds of people after winter weather throughout the country caused several cancellations. Some travelers say they were stuck at the airport for hours.



It’s been horrible, first of all, we haven’t slept all night to see if we are flying or not,” said Cinthya Grillo. Her flight was canceled.

“It’s kind of frustrating but there isn’t much you can do when it is the weather. Weather kinds of dictates what goes up in the air and what doesn’t,” said Sio Kautai. He just arrived from Dallas, Texas and was waiting for his sister to fly in but her flight got canceled.

Winter weather in NWA kept crews busy, clearing sleet from the runways at the airport.​

Severe weather has caused several flights to be delayed or canceled. “We received a text message saying that flight was canceled because of weather, and to come to the airport for a 2:30pm flight​,” said Grillo.

Grillo and her colleague planned on flying out of XNA at six this morning to India for a business trip but a connection flight to Chicago altered their plans.​

“We’re supposed to be there for two weeks and have meetings scheduled for Monday, that’s why we were flying early. So now we are basically stuck here,” Grillo said.

The airport announced that all flights to Chicago were canceled due to a winter storm in the windy city.

​Sio Kautai is in town for a wedding. ​He said he spent three hours waiting for his sister to fly in from Dallas. 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at DFW airport.

​”When it started snowing I guess a few hours later it got worse. We already made it out of there so we dodged it. The flight she was on was delayed and a few were canceled so now she is going to have to come in later. It’s going to be hard for her to get here for the wedding​,” Kautai said.

Kautai’s hoping the flights canceled Saturday don’t impact his flight back to Dallas.​ “We were planning to go back tomorrow in the morning but because of this we don’t know when we will be back..it kinds of depends on when flights open up​.”

Travelers with canceled flights should contact their airlines for new flight details. Anyone who needs to sleep overnight at the airport can also request a cot, pillow and blanket from airport staff.