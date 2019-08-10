Sewage floods Fayetteville home, waiting on city to help with repairs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A main sewer line blockage flooded a home with sewage, causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The family could be on the hook for some of the costs because of laws protecting the city.

The recently renovated home is now an unexpected construction site.

According to the city, on July 18 roots had grown into a Hyland Park sewer line causing a blockage. It backed up in Prinz’s home.

“I woke up to the sound of rushing water, like a crazy sound. Every faucet was on, all the toilets, the bathtub was overflowing, the showers they were all overflowing with raw sewage,” says homeowner Gary Prinz.

The hardwood floors, carpet, molding and door frames were ripped out.

Kitchen and bathroom cabinets had to be scrapped after more than an inch of sewage covered the floor.

The family was forced to stay in a hotel for two weeks, and now they’re back home. A lot more work still needs to be done.

“This is what’s called a sewage water backup or water backup, which is covered under flood insurance. You would not normally have flood insurance, unless you lived in a flood plain or required by your mortgage company to carry it,” Prinz said.

Estimated costs for repairs could total more than $50,000.

“I don’t wish this on anyone. We do have four young boys and it’s been extremely stressful. The large part of the stress also is uncertainty with the city,” Prinz said.

The city code and water and sewer operations manager says the city is protected by sovereign immunity, and is exempt from liability.

Only in extraordinary cases can the city approve a claim payment of up to $40,000.

That requires the mayor’s recommendation and a two thirds majority vote of the city council.

Dislocation expenses cannot exceed three days.

The Utilities Department Director may not authorize any payment greater than $8,000.00 for any claim pursuant to this section. The Mayor may request the City Council to authorize an amount greater than $8,000.00 by resolution, but in no case shall the city pay more than $20,000.00 pursuant to this claims procedure for a damage claim related to a water or wastewater utility infrastructure occurrence unless in an extraordinary case the Mayor recommends and the City Council by two-thirds ( 2/3 ) majority approves an exemption from the $20,000.00 damage cap and approves a payment up to $40,000.00.” CHAPTER 39: – CITY POLICIES. CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE

Prinz says he’s unable to get onto the city council agenda until September.

He hoping the city will help repair his home back.

“The whole situation is pretty crappy,” Prinz said.

“The city sewage department covered the cleaning. Even if they do allow us to make a claim against the city to cover our damages, we have to pay the contractors out of our pocket, and be reimbursed by the city,” Prinz said. “This could happen to someone else tomorrow, and I want people to be aware that these laws exist.”

Because of sovereign immunity, the government cannot be sued in state court.

It has been under scrutiny ever since the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the government could no longer waive immunity in certain circumstances.

As a result, a constitutional amendment is required in order for citizens to sue the state.