Shakespeare In Love set to debut at Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KTFA) – There’s a new entertainment venue set to open its doors to the public on August 14th. TheatreSquared is the newest addition to Northwest Arkansas’ arts and entertainment scene.

With its official grand opening season officially underway, TheatreSquared will serve as a permanent home for professional theatre. The play ‘Shakespeare In Love’ is set to make its opening debut at 7:30 p.m. on Agust 14th and continue with a full lineup of showtimes through Tuesday, August 20th.

Bob Ford, Art Director for TheatreSquared, stopped by Fox 24 to talk about all of the great happenings at Fayetteville’s newest venue. For showtimes and ticket information. Be sure to visit TheatreSquared’s website.

Martin Miller, executive director of TheatreSquared said, “When I was a kid, we used to go to Tulsa just to ice skate. To be able to have a world class theatre right here in the downtown in Northwest Arkansas that we make here in a building like this, that’s purposed for it. It makes you feel kind of proud and also makes you feel really excited about what the kids coming up now get to feel like what is theirs.”