FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will be deploying a disaster response team to the Bahamas to assist with Hurricane Dorian relief.

For the first time in their history, a team will be deploying outside of the United States.

The team will depart tomorrow on Wednesday, September 11. The team will be transported from Florida to the Bahamas on Friday, September 13.

They will return to the United States on September 19.

To donate to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, click here.