Sheep Dog deploys to the Bahamas

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — A team of veterans and first responders from Northwest Arkansas head to help rebuild the Bahamas.

For the first time, Rogers based Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is taking its disaster relief mission overseas to some of the worst hit areas.

The team of 15 will meet up with other Sheep Dogs from around the country to aid in search and rescue efforts and debris removal.

“Their biggest issue is manpower, they need the bodies to help volunteer with distributing the gear and equipment that they’re delivering and that will be a big part of what we’re doing,” Sgt. Major Lance Nutt says.

The cost to send ten people to the Bahamas is roughly $7,000 to $10,000.

Sheep Dog is asking the public to join their team by making a financial donation for the mission.