Sheep Dog Impact Assistance returns from Bahamas

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is back home in Arkansas after helping hundreds in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

A 12-member team was dispatched to help with recovery efforts. The team did everything from gutting out a church to rebuilding the home of a police officer and his wife.

The team says it spent around $10,000 helping those in need.

“For us as a team, just the opportunity to go in and begin assisting wherever we could with the rebuilding process was truly a blessing for us all,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt.

Sheep Dog will return next month for a 10-day mission at the Grand Bahamas.

It says that trip will be at about double the cost — $20,000.