Sheep Dog Impact Assistance returns to Bahamas

GRAND BAHAMA (KFTA) — A team of veterans and first responders from Northwest Arkansas is back in the Bahamas to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Nearly two dozen people with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are back in Grand Bahama for a week helping restore homes that were damaged in the storm.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt with Sheep Dog says they’re going neighborhood-to-neighborhood in Freeport, gutting out homes saturated with water and debris and helping the disabled and elderly have a place safe to live.

“Right now, people are focused on survival,” said Nutt. “We handed out more than a thousand cases of drinking water on Friday and that took us half a day of getting that distributed to people who don’t have safe drinking water.”

If you’d like to help, Nutt says the best way to do so is by donating money so that they can buy the supplies they need.

For more information about Sheep Dog Impact Assistance and how to get involved, check the organization’s website.