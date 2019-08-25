Shooting reported on Cherry Avenue in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Multiple people were arrested on Saturday after a possible drive-by shooting on Cherry Avenue in Fayetteville.

According to a preliminary report, Zachary Turner of Fayetteville was arrested on charges of engaging in violent criminal group activity, aggravated assault, and committing a terroristic act.

Turner was allegedly involved in a dispute at a residence on Cherry Avenue in Fayetteville before leaving in a gray Chevrolet truck.

Turner reportedly returned to the scene a short time later, and one of the occupants of the truck fire several rounds from a semiautomatic pistol into the home.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle on Hill Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and Turner, along with three underage occupants, was taken into custody.

