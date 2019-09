FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas Drug Task Force and police were serving a warrant this morning that resulted in two people arrested.

According to Corporal Tiffany Lindley with Fayetteville police, police were serving the warrant at the 1800 block of West Deane Street around 8:30 a.m.

One shot was fired from inside the house towards SWAT team members.

This is just down the road Asbell Elementary.

The threat is over but police are continuing to investigate the situation.