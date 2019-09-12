Shots fired at a Walmart in Tyler, Texas

TYLER, Texas (KFTA) — Shots were fired at a Tyler, Texas Walmart Wednesday evening, Sept. 11, according to police.

No injuries due to gunfire were reported, but police said, “… the only injuries that were reported at the scene were from personal health issues by customers or employees,” a news release states.

Police said about 6 p.m. they received several calls of gunfire coming from or around the back of the store, according to police.

There was no indication of an active shooter within the store when police arrived.

The store was cleared and police conducted a thorough search. They also scoured the area and didn’t find any victims, weapons or a suspect, the release states.

First responders from Department of Public Safety, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health Emergency Services all responded to the scene to assist Tyler police with the incident, the release states.

Law enforcement continues search for a suspect(s).

