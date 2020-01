FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A hundred and fifty million people will tune into the big game while 48 million Americans struggle with hunger.

Tens of thousands are in Northwest Arkansas.

Signature Bank’s Soup-er Bowl of Caring gives people the opportunity to give back and tackle hunger.

Money collected will be separated among the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Banks.

For every dollar, donated, $30 will be given to the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Food Banks.