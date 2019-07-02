Siloam Springs American Legion Post celebrates 100 years

Siloam Springs (KFTA) — Local veterans celebrated a major milestone Monday night, July 1.

They celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Siloam Springs American Legion Post with yummy food and good company.

The post was first approved July 31, 1919 with 15 members. As of 2019, there were nearly 190 members.

They said they estimate they put in 10,000 to 20,000 hours annually of community service.

Those affiliated with the post are actively involved within the community. They said they look forward to hosting a Memorial Day program, organizing a Veterans Day parade and providing military honors.