Siloam Springs celebrates new home of farmers market

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs celebrated the new location of its farmers market on Saturday.

The city held an early morning ribbon-cutting ceremony at the market’s new location at Memorial Park.

Kelsey Howard, Main Street Siloam Springs executive director, says the city has been working on revitalizing the downtown area since 2013.

She says she was excited to see the turnout on Saturday.

“Seeing so many people coming together intentionally, excited to celebrate this new location because we all did it together. We made it happen together,” said Howard.

Howard says she encourages the public to come out on a Saturday to check out the new farmers market location.

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 12.