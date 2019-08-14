Siloam Springs convenience store awarded for raising money for Special Olympics

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Siloam Springs convenience store was awarded for raising nearly $70,000 for Special Olympic athletes.

Casey’s General Store, in partnership with the Coca-Cola Giving Campaign, helped raise over $2.2 million across the country.

Siloam Springs raised the most out of all Casey’s locations both this year and last year.

CEO of the Special Olympics Arkansas Terri Weir, says fundraising efforts like this are what help include the Special Olympics throughout all communities.

“It’s a big deal for Special Olympic athletes. The money stays in the state of Arkansas to benefit health, sport, training and leadership opportunities throughout the state,” Weir says.

“It is a special honor to donate to our Special Olympics because of what they do and how they do it,” Randie Toto, store manager of Casey’s says.

15,000 athletes participate in the Special Olympics each year.