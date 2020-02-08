Siloam Springs host first ‘Night To Shine” Prom for people with special needs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Hundreds of churches around the globe are celebrating people with special needs by making them kings and queens during a night they will never forget.

The 6th Annual Night to Shine prom is just getting underway. The very first time at the Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs. The red carpet is out and people are dressed in their best, ready to dance the night away.

The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It started back in 2015 with 44 churches and has grown to having nearly 700 churches participate.