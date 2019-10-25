Siloam Springs man dies in 2 car accident

MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A two-car accident in Benton County killed a man from Siloam Springs on Thursday night.

Xai Xiong, 69, was traveling northbound on State Highway 43 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road. Xiong overcorrected and crossed into the opposite lane of traffic where another vehicle struck the passenger side of his vehicle.

Xiong later died at a hospital from his injuries. The two people in the southbound vehicle suffered injuries as well.

This is the 398th fatal accident in Arkansas.

