Siloam Springs man pleads guilty to manslaughter, sentenced to seven years in prison

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — A Siloam Springs man convicted in a drunk-driving crash that killed his stepson was sentenced to prison today.

Michael Guest took a plea deal to manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor, and driving while intoxicated. The 39-year-old was then sentenced to seven years in prison.

In January 2019, he crashed his truck into a fountain while drunk.

Guest got out of the truck but told police a juvenile was still inside.

His stepson, Tyner Hemmitt, was taken to a hospital in Tulsa where he died.

