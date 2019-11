SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Residents in Siloam Springs are currently dealing with a 911 outage.

According to the Siloam Springs Police Department, there is an area-wide 911 outage and the non-emergency lines are down as well.

The phone lines have been routed to Cencom in Bentonville.

Check out the Siloam Springs Police Department Facebook page for an update to when the phone lines are back up.