Siloam Springs police investigate movie theatre break-in

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — Police in Siloam Springs are investigating a break-in to Siloam Springs 6 early Sunday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 23, two suspects forced their way into the Siloam Springs 6 movie theatre.

The suspects caused a large amount of damage inside the theatre, breaking into offices and destroying random items inside the theatre.

The suspects got away with an unknown amount of property.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photos, contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at (479) 524-4118 or anonymously at tips@siloamsprings.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss