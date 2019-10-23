Siloam Springs says they “failed the residents” by not sounding storm sirens earlier

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Siloam Springs has responded after receiving complaints of residents not hearing the storm sirens after storms rolled through the area late Sunday into Monday.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Siloam Springs said “it is now clear that we (city staff) failed the residents of Siloam Springs by not sounding the sirens earlier. We did not have the right people in the right place at the right time to make the correct decision.”

Based on the weather information that existed at the time, staff monitored the weather but did not issue any type of official warning via Code Red or sirens.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch were put into effect via the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Siloam Springs staff continued to monitor the storms.

The weather operation center was operational at the time of the tornado warning just after midnight, but the staff did not see rotation via AllisonHouse, the software system used to monitor the weather.

The city says they didn’t see the visual signs of tornadic activity. Once they received ground confirmation of damage, the sirens were activated.

The city says they will reassess how best to respond to tornado warnings and pass that information along to Siloam Spring residents.

You can read the full Facebook posts from the city below:

